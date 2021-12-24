Forum: Excerpts

ROPE IN PUBLIC FOR REVISION OF ACTS

It is timely for the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) to be embarking on a revision of 510 of Singapore's Acts (Over 500 Singapore laws to be made simpler to read, Dec 20).

The AGC could consider inviting members of the public of different backgrounds and educational levels to read the revised Acts and provide feedback. This would ensure that the public is able to understand the Acts. Another way to promote better understanding would be to include an introductory section in the Act, with a summary of what it sets out to achieve and highlighting its key issues.

Lee Yim May

SWIMMING COMPLEX ONCE AGAIN CLOSED

Regular users of Choa Chu Kang Swimming Complex welcomed its long-delayed reopening on July 1, 27 months after it was first closed for renovation.

The complex was closed again on Nov 11 due to an electrical fault. Initially, it was reported the complex would reopen on Nov 26, but the date kept getting pushed back and the reopening is now Jan 10 next year.

It is hard for me to understand how a swimming complex that was closed for 27 months for renovation is once again closed after about four months of reopening due to what seems to be a major breakdown.

Pattathil Madhav Menon

MISSED OPPORTUNITY FOR SIA

I watched Singapore's newly minted badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew's homecoming at Changi Airport on Tuesday. He was carried home on a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight.

I wonder if this was a missed opportunity to have him brought home on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight, which would have made the homecoming even sweeter.

Teo Guat Choon Ray