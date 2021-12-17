Forum: Excerpts

Move on from Raeesah Khan saga

I would like to share my thoughts on the recent Committee of Privileges hearings into the behaviour of former MP Raeesah Khan.

The many "he said, she said"s that have emerged during the process of uncovering the truth make me wonder if this is what citizens want.

Shouldn't we close the chapter on an individual's mistake and move towards strengthening the nation together, despite political differences?

And, for lack of a better phrasing, we have bigger fish to fry.

Brian Seah

Same drug cost much more at another hospital

My uncle recently visited Ng Teng Fong General Hospital to buy 100mg of Sandoz Sildenafil, a prescription drug for erectile dysfunction.

He was shocked to find out that a box of four tablets cost $9.12, since he had bought the same item for $3.96 at Sengkang General Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Singapore General Hospital previously.

I know the price can vary at different hospitals, but it is not reasonable for the same drug to cost so much more at one hospital.

A price difference of 5 to 10 per cent would have been more acceptable.

Eric Lee

Unable to retrieve receipts

I write in response to the letter, "Payment can be done on both HealthHub app and website" (Dec 13).

While people can make payment on both the HealthHub app and website, I have found that I am unable to retrieve the receipts of the transactions.

This is a hindrance, especially when making claims to employers or insurance companies. Because of this, people may still prefer in-person payments to obtain a receipt.

Lim Kah Wee