Forum: Excerpts

EXTEND VALIDITY OF TEST RESULT FOR VISITS

I refer to Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines that require those visiting hospital patients and nursing home residents to produce a Covid-19 negative test result 24 hours before their visit. The cost of the tests can add up.

I understand some organisations, mainly businesses, allow a test result to be valid for a week. Could the MOH follow suit, especially if only vaccinated persons are allowed to visit vaccinated patients, as this makes the test an additional level of protection?

Tan Chay Kheng

WHY ISN'T SINGAPORE INVITED TO SUMMIT?

I find it puzzling that Taiwan, but not Singapore, was invited by US President Joe Biden to a virtual summit on democracy (Biden invites Taiwan to democracy summit, Nov 25).

Singapore, a sovereign country, is one of the world's least corrupt countries and conducts elections free from electoral fraud. Voting is also mandatory here.

Unlike South Korea and Taiwan, the Republic has never imposed martial law.

So if Taiwan is invited, why not Singapore?

Teng Wei Jien

PROTECT WORKERS FROM RAIN

I refer to Forum writer Nagaraj Tumma's letter "Provide foreign workers with proper raincoats" (Nov 20).

Last week, I was shocked to see dustbin collectors working in the pouring rain. They were bareheaded and without any raincoats, and their clothes were drenched. The weather was very cold.

Can employers please provide proper raincoats for workers that would not hamper their movement and keep them dry and warm as they work?

Lorna Khoo Lock Nah (Dr)