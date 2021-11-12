Forum: Excerpts

STRAY ANIMALS MAY HAVE CAUGHT COVID-19 TOO

It is regrettable that Covid-19 has spread to the animals at the Night Safari (Four Asiatic lions at Night Safari test positive for Covid-19, Nov 10).

It is possible that some stray animals commonly found across the island may also have been infected with Covid-19.

And although the risk of animals spreading the coronavirus to people is considered low, parents should remind their children to avoid touching or cuddling these stray animals for safety reasons.

Teo Kok Seah

NO NEED TO PRINT ATTENDANCE CERTIFICATE

Many organisations issue certificates of attendance for participants of a course as proof of attendance. After the course, participants may discard these certificates, which do not add much value to their profile.

These printed certificates are a waste of resources and add to our carbon footprint.

I hope this practice can be stopped to help save the environment.

Patrick Tan Keong Boon

HAVE TV SHOWS TO HELP SENIORS GET FIT

We can do more for our ageing population who are mostly home-bound, especially during this pandemic (Bone up in pandemic, Nov 10).

While the young are tech-savvy and can find resources to help them exercise, the elderly are usually not. Perhaps there could be a programme on national television to teach them to get fit - 10 minutes of exercise in the morning and in the late afternoon.

The national broadcaster can work with the Health Promotion Board and the Agency for Integrated Care to come up with this programme.

Lau Bee Yoke