Forum: Excerpts

SHED LIGHT ON HOW UNI FEES ARE USED

I am astounded by the cost of university education in Singapore and in particular the fees (Yale-NUS students get subsidy of $70,300 a year: Education Ministry, Sept 22).

The Government is subsidising a big proportion of high-fee courses like liberal arts and medicine, but perhaps the universities can shed some light on how the fees are used. This would also be an accountable thing to do for taxpayers, who fund a proportion of such fees.

Lim Kah Wee

BUILD SHELTERS ON ROUTE TO PARK

The route from Old Upper Thomson Road into Upper Peirce Reservoir Park is popular with walkers, joggers and families with children in tow and toddlers in prams.

But there are no rain shelters along this entire route of about 6km. The only sheltered huts are at the end of Upper Peirce Reservoir Park near the dam.

During a sudden downpour, people seek shelter under trees, putting themselves at risk of lightning strikes. Can the authorities erect rain shelters along this route?

R. Sundralingam

LET VOUCHERS BE USED TILL END-MARCH NEXT YEAR

The use of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers has been extended to the end of December.

With the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, there is only a slim chance that many will be redeeming these vouchers before then. Could these vouchers' validity be further extended till March 31?

Hopefully there will be a fall in the number of Covid-19 cases and restrictions will be eased. This will also give a boost to businesses in the tourism sector.

Tan Keong Boon