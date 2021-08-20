Forum: Excerpts

ENSURE SENIORS ARE NOT EXPLOITED FOR REWARD

I view the initiative of giving $30 worth of vouchers to those who refer seniors for Covid-19 jabs with mixed feelings (Vouchers worth $30 for referring seniors for vaccination, Aug 15).

The Health Promotion Board should have a mechanism in place to ensure seniors being referred for Covid-19 vaccination are not exploited by dishonest people trying to take advantage of this scheme.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng

SUPPORT HOME-BASED FOOD BUSINESSES

I applaud the Singapore Food Agency for saying that there is no immediate need to regulate home-based food businesses. These small businesses play an important role in filling a void in the F&B industry.

The special skills of these operators, sometimes passed down through generations in a family, and their strong passion for food creation have led to their success. They have worked very hard to earn an honest living while providing a meaningful service to the community. So let us continue to support all home-based food businesses to avoid depriving some operators of their livelihood.

Mark Tan

MAKE FOOD HYGIENE COURSE MANDATORY

Some regulatory measures are needed for home-based food businesses.

Protecting consumers while ensuring entrepreneurship is not stifled is not a zero-sum game, but a delicate balancing act which the Government has to juggle.

Have a mandatory one-day food hygiene course for aspiring and existing home-based operators.

Make home-based food business registration a simple online process that requires a confirmation of having attended the food hygiene course.

Keith Wong