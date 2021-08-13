Forum: Excerpts

SWITCH TO RECHARGEABLE TOKENS

The batteries of TraceTogether tokens seem to last for three to six months. From time to time, users have to make a trip down to community centres and shopping malls to exchange their tokens when the batteries are depleted.

This is time-consuming and may incur travel expenses. There is also the risk of being exposed to Covid-19.

I suggest that the authorities manufacture new tokens with batteries that can be charged. This way users would be able to charge their tokens when needed in the comfort of their homes.

Teo Kok Seah

DEDICATED TRANSPORT COST TOO HIGH?

We were delighted to see the promulgation of vaccination-differentiated measures, allowing us to serve our stay-home notice at home when we return from Germany.

However, we are quite surprised that the designated transport from the airport to our residence will cost more than $200.

While we understand the dedicated nature of such transport arrangements, it still seems exorbitant.

Jairam Amrith

START GIVING BOOSTER JABS

I read with concern in a recent report that the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine fell to 42 per cent from 76 per cent after about six months in a study done this year (Moderna vaccine may be superior to Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 Delta variant: Reports, Aug 10).

As the effectiveness of the vaccines fades over time, those vaccinated early this year may not have the full protection of the vaccine now.

I urge the authorities to start giving booster jabs now, starting from those who had the vaccine six or more months ago.

Kuan Kok Oon