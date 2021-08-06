Forum: Excerpts

GLAD FOR CALLS TO MARK 200 YEARS OF SPF

The calls to commemorate 200 years of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) are timely and gratifying.

I am glad that the Government has recognised the contributions of past and present police officers.

I recall the time I was recruited as part of the first batch of the part-time Special Constabulary national service. The training was tough and after I graduated, I was assigned to the former Beach Road Police Station.

The most memorable assignment given to my team was during the Confrontation period. We were assigned to patrol the coastal area throughout the night for many months.

Adrian Tan Ho Gian

TRAIN EX-OFFENDERS FOR CONSTRUCTION SECTOR

I have been working in the construction industry since 1978.

Over the years, I have been approached by individuals who were former offenders seeking employment.

There is a shortage of local workers in the construction industry, and at the same time, there are these young men seeking jobs.

During/after serving their sentences, could they be trained for meaningful employment in the construction industry?

Lee Joo Mong

INDUSTRIAL PARKS MAY BE HOT SPOTS

I was not surprised to hear the news about a Covid-19 cluster linked to Seng Leong Steel at Bukit Batok Industrial Park A.

My colleagues and I have seen many workers in the industrial park not wearing masks, lowering their masks to their chin or not covering their nostrils with their masks.

A large number of workers also stay inside many of the units in cramped and unsanitary conditions.

This could be happening in other industrial parks. It is time the authorities pay closer attention to these potential infection hot spots.

Jeffrey Tan