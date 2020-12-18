Forum: Excerpts

CONSIDER HAW PAR VILLA FOR UNESCO LISTING

Congratulations to all those who worked hard to put our Singapore hawker culture on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We should all feel proud of the achievement.

We should consider adding the iconic Haw Par Villa to a Unesco list. The cultural park is a repository of Chinese folklore, legend and mythology. It also depicts traditional virtues and has provided moral guidance to many visitors over the years.

Lee Woon Kwang (Dr)

RISK OF HAVING ALL FINANCIAL DATA IN ONE PLACE

The Singapore Financial Data Exchange (SGFinDex), allows a Singaporean to view all his bank accounts on one online platform (View your investments, funds under different banks on one site, Dec 2).

It has been stated that this is a secure and safe platform that will enable a person to consolidate all the information from his bank accounts and make financial planning easier.

Should SGFinDex ever be compromised, would the financial data of the person be exposed or, worse still, be at risk of being stolen or misused?

Goh Khee Kuan

TWEAK RULES ON FAIRPRICE E-VOUCHERS

FairPrice e-vouchers can be used only on the supermarket chain's website and mobile app.

FairPrice also allows only one e-voucher to be redeemed per transaction. This presents customers who have multiple vouchers with a dilemma, because orders worth less than $79 come with a delivery charge. So making multiple smaller orders in order to use an e-voucher with each transaction would incur a delivery fee for each.

FairPrice should allow customers to use multiple e-vouchers per transaction, and allow e-vouchers to be redeemed at physical supermarkets.

Sunil Kumar Guliani