Forum: Excerpts

OFFER DISCOUNT ON SIMPLE INSURANCE PLANS

With face-to-face restrictions in place, many policyholders are buying insurance plans online, such as single-premium ones with a guaranteed return. This type of plan is simple and straightforward and does not need any advice or input from a financial adviser.

To boost business and entice more buyers, would insurers consider offering a discount when policyholders buy such plans online?

Lim Lih Mei

LOWER PRICE OF ANTIGEN RAPID TEST KITS

The antigen rapid test kit has become an important part of the fight against Covid-19 infection. However, the prices of the kits in Singapore seem rather high compared with other parts of the world.

A Google search shows that such kits are usually priced at less than US$5 (S$6.85) each, while they cost more than $10 here. It is imperative to make these kits affordable as they are often the first layer of defence.

If affordability is a hindrance, it could result in more costly efforts later to contain the virus. I hope the authorities can look into lowering the cost of the kits or at least exempt them from goods and services tax.

Lee Yew Wah

LET FULLY VACCINATED PLAY 11-A-SIDE SPORT

The Government took a "calibrated" approach to reopening the country.

However, how calibrated was it to leave the door open for KTV lounges to operate under an almost business-as-usual model, while thousands of people are not allowed to play 11-a-side football?

I am not aware of a single Covid-19 transmission in Singapore stemming from football. It appears that there was at least as much physical contact in KTV lounges as there is on football pitches.

I appeal to the Government to let fully vaccinated people resume their beloved sport, which will no doubt help them to remain physically and mentally fit.

Urs Brutsch