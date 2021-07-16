Forum: Excerpts

GIVE WAY IN BUSES BY STANDING UP

I frequently take public buses, and one trait among passengers stands out for me. When I stand up from a window seat to alight, the commuter sitting next to me moves his legs sideways, forcing me to squeeze past him in the narrow space formed.

It really does not take much to stand up as a form of courtesy, but I have noticed that only a few Singaporeans do this.

My plea to Singaporeans: Please stand up if someone beside you wishes to alight. It's hassle-free and makes everyone happier.

Yang Jun Kai

LET ALL 10 CHILDREN SEE DYING MUM

My elderly mother is critically ill at Singapore General Hospital, and the doctor attending to her has advised the family to visit her as soon as possible.

I have nine siblings, but the hospital says only five nominated persons can visit due to Covid-19 rules. How do we choose? We are not even allowed to have five on one day, and a different five the next.

Is there no way to allow her 10 children to visit her one last time? Are the rules so fixed that no compassion is allowed? We are deeply conflicted by the need to be safe versus the desire to see my mother one last time.

Anthony Cheong

DELIVERY FIRM SHOULD KNOW PARCEL'S CONTENTS

It should be common practice for all logistics providers to expect sellers and suppliers to indicate the descriptions of the items clearly in their packing list.

Buyers sometimes receive a text message from these logistics providers notifying them to expect a delivery, but are not told what they are about to receive.

I have had cases in which the transaction required cash on delivery, but after I had paid and opened the parcel, I realised that it was not the item I had ordered.

Tan Kah Hong