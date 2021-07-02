Forum: Excerpts

REVIEW CURRENT PUBLIC HOUSING POLICY

The current public housing policy definitely needs to be reviewed. Other than the issues raised by Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong (Return HDB to its roots of building homes, not short-term assets, June 25) and Straits Times Forum writers, the Housing Board should also look into its policy of allowing HDB owners, after five years of stay, to buy a private property and retain their HDB flat for rental.

To ease the supply and prices in the resale market, once an HDB owner acquires a private property, it is only fair that he must sell his HDB flat if he is no longer living in it.

Lim Sor Hoon

VACCINATION INCENTIVES COULD BACKFIRE

I agree with the Forum writers who said any form of incentives for people to be vaccinated should be renounced (Money better spent on allaying concerns than on incentives for vaccination, June 30; and Sad if citizens need to be rewarded to do the right thing, June 8).

However, I would like to add another point - that any big monetary incentive like what is offered in the United States might actually backfire. In future, should a new pandemic strike, many might not want to be among the first to be vaccinated. They might wait till such an incentive is offered.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

IDEAS ON DRAWING PEOPLE TO VISIT MARKET

I refer to the article "A few stalls reopen at Bukit Merah View market" (June 28) and have the following suggestions:

• Discount coupons can be given to encourage people to patronise the stalls;

• Parking in the vicinity can be made free;

• Let stall owners who have been vaccinated display stickers to give people a visual cue that the stall holder is vaccinated, so that people may be more likely to patronise their stall.

Jeremy Cheong Weng Kee