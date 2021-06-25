Forum: Excerpts

WORKERS MUST BE ISSUED PROPER FOOTWEAR

Risks of a fall, particularly a serious one leading to head trauma, spinal injuries or broken bones, may be addressed or mitigated by mandating that workers be issued proper footwear as part of their uniform (Rise in injuries from slips, falls in F&B sector a worry: Zaqy, June 18).

I have seen workers in slippers, sandals and other inappropriate footwear which have no place in industries such as food and beverage, and cleaning.

Chong Kek Shin

SHOULD EATING BE ALLOWED IN CINEMAS NOW?

I am surprised to learn that cinema patrons will be allowed to eat in cinemas.

A good two hours spent indoors together with others in an enclosed space is dangerous to say the least, especially with masks off for those who are eating.

Maybe this should be allowed only after 75 per cent of the population has been vaccinated and herd immunity acquired?

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

REMIND THOSE IN LIFTS NOT TO TALK

Stickers should be placed in lifts to remind all passengers to refrain from talking to others or on the phone.

So much effort has been put into getting people to refrain from talking in MRT trains and stations.

Shouldn't the same be done to remind people in lifts?

Penny Tan Kim Heong