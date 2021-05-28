Forum: Excerpts

INCIDENT TEACHES US TO BE MORE DISCERNING

The police did the right thing by releasing the camera footage of the incident in Yishun involving officers who had engaged an elderly woman who was not wearing a mask in public (Shanmugam defends police, calls TOC video unethical, cynical, despicable, May 26).

The footage shows a police officer getting the woman food and advising the woman's domestic helper to remind her to wear a mask when she is outdoors. Hence, claiming the police officer was reprimanding the woman is being unfair to the police.

We must learn to be more discerning in what we read and hear, and view things in perspective.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng

DO MORE TO PROTECT AND SUPPORT CLEANERS

I see more cleaners at various locations coming down with Covid-19.

This not only affects their health but also brings financial difficulty to their family.

I hope that the authorities can look into all these cases and provide the cleaners with additional support if required, and at the same time review the minimum protective gear that cleaners need to don while cleaning, especially at high-risk locations.

They should also be tested regularly to prevent cross-infection.

Leong Kok Seng

HIGH-RISK TRAVELLERS SHOULD DON PPE HERE

I notice that travellers from high-risk countries do not have to don full personal protective equipment (PPE) after they arrive in Singapore and are being transported to their quarantine facilities.

Such a requirement is a precaution needed to better protect our workers and, on a larger scale, our community.

One lapse in any area is all it takes for the coronavirus and its variants to spark an outbreak in the country.

Veronica Toh (Dr)