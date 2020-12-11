Forum: Excerpts

SINGAPORE FLAG SHOULDN'T BE GREEN

I have no doubt about Razer's corporate smarts and that it is a proud Singapore company (Some firms buck trend and go ahead with plans for bigger workspaces, Dec 7).

I do not feel, however, that it is correct for the Singapore flag on the construction hoardings of its new headquarters to be painted in green instead of red. This is disrespectful.

Jeffrey Tan Eng Loong

WASH GLOVED HANDS REGULARLY

I have noticed lately that, due to Covid-19 safety precautions, staff at many food establishments wear gloves while waiting tables.

The gloves stay on for a long stretch of time, and the staff serve food and handle cash, among other activities. The staff may not be as conscious of when the gloves become dirty, and hence are likely to end up washing their hands much less frequently than if they had no gloves on. As a result, the gloves donned may end up being conduits of germs.

Staff should be reminded to frequently wash their gloved hands.

Stan Huang Li Tein

INSTALL TV IN PUBLIC HOSPITAL WARDS

Recently, my aunt was hospitalised at Singapore General Hospital. In her six-bed ward were elderly patients. I noticed there was no television set.

For seniors who are illiterate and not technologically savvy with mobile phones, when there are no visitors, they are all alone, confined to their beds with nothing to occupy them. Being able to watch shows on television would help.

I hope the public hospitals could look into this and make hospital stays a more pleasant experience.

Max Leong Boon Piow