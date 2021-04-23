Forum: Excerpts

SET UP HOME VISITS FOR SENIORS TO TAKE JAB

As many seniors are not getting vaccinated because of mobility issues (Vaccine take-up rate for seniors expected to rise: Experts, April 19), it makes sense to set up home visits by nurses to vaccinate this group.

As this group of seniors may also have other chronic conditions, it is important to protect them from the debilitating or fatal consequences of being infected by the virus.

The authorities should be proactive in reaching out to this group of vulnerable people.

Seah Yam Meng

SCDF JEEP ALMOST COLLIDED INTO MY CAR

I was at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 4, turning right into Jurong West Street 75 at 6.04pm on Monday. When the green arrow came on, indicating I could turn right, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) jeep from the opposite direction without its siren on sped past the red light and almost hit me.

If I had not waited three seconds before turning, there would have been a terrible accident considering its speed.

I urge the authorities to look into this, as this should not be allowed to happen.

Joseph Kee Kong Being

WHY NO MASKS WORN DURING STAR AWARDS?

During this Covid-19 period, everyone is required to wear a mask in public except when eating or drinking or during strenuous exercise, and to observe safe distancing.

Yet during the telecast of Star Awards 2021 on Sunday, I noticed that all the participants were not wearing masks when they were on screen throughout the show. Perhaps participants should be allowed to remove their masks only if they had to make a speech.

Did they break the law?

Ng Kim Liang