Forum: Excerpts

EXTEND PLATFORM TO FOREIGN WORKERS' CLAIMS

I welcome the implementation of an integrated platform for health insurance claims which lets insurers retrieve essential documents from medical service providers for the purpose of reimbursement (Integrated platform for health insurance claims in the works, March 16).

This platform can be extended to health insurance claims of foreign domestic workers and migrant workers to save time and money.

Lim Lih Mei

ALLOW CHOICE OF FREE MASK OR VITAMIN C TABLETS

The latest free mask distribution did not seem to have been as eagerly anticipated as the earlier ones.

This could be because many people already have their own masks.

Perhaps the Government can give the public a choice of collecting either a free mask or vitamin C tablets, which can build up the body's immune system and help fight disease.

Donny Ho Boon Tiong

WHY NO ALTERNATIVE CHANNELS, STARHUB?

StarHub TV subscribers were informed on March 8 that Fox channels were no longer available. However, no alternatives were offered and we continue to pay the same price for the package.

When I called StarHub, I was informed that I can sign up for another package with similar content.

StarHub could have handled this better and offered viewers alternative channels.

Tan Kah Hong