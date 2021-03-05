Forum: Excerpts

IMPROVE SAFE DISTANCING AT POLYCLINIC

I went for my Covid-19 vaccination recently at Queenstown Polyclinic. While waiting to be registered and vaccinated, we were asked to sit next to one another in rows, with no social distancing.

Social distancing was observed only in the post-vaccination area.

I hope the polyclinic will practise social distancing in all waiting areas.

Lee Woon Kwang (Dr)

IMPROVE SIGNAGE IN CARPARKS

Almost all Housing Board multi-storey carparks have lifts, but there are strangely no signs in the carpark to indicate where the lift is. Another sign missing is one pointing out which block is adjacent to each corner of the carpark.

Having these signs will be useful to motorists, who can then know which direction to walk to locate the lift or block they are heading to.

Roland Chan Boon Kiong

MORE TRAINING NEEDED FOR TRAILER DRIVERS

I refer to the accident reported in The Straits Times, "Driver hurt when trailer topples over in Bedok North accident" (March 3).

This type of accident is easily prevented if there is legislation that states that all drivers of trailers must be trained, tested and qualified to handle such a vehicle with and without load under all conditions.

The present requirement to have just a driving licence to drive the tractor unit is grossly insufficient.

Kanapathy Kanaayah

HAND OUT VACCINATION BADGE

May I suggest that a small badge be issued to those who have been vaccinated for Covid-19? They can pin this on the collar so that the people around them can feel safer.

Ang Kim Seng