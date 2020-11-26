Forum: Excerpts

CONVERT CHILDCARE LEAVE TO PARENT-CARE LEAVE

Every year, many companies give employees about five days of paid childcare leave per child under the age of 12, and three days of paid parent-care leave to cover both parents.

After their children grow up, employees would surely need more days of parent-care leave to take care of their aged parents.

Perhaps companies can explore allowing employees who are no longer entitled to paid childcare leave to have more days of paid parent-care leave to attend to their aged parents' needs.

Lim Lih Mei

UNWARRANTED DIG AT HDB FLATS

I came across an advertisement on Facebook that read: "Do you know there are only 1,733 units of HDB flats in Beauty World district? The rest are landed properties and private condominiums. Truly a private enclave living environment!" It implicitly portrays living in a Housing Board flat as undesirable.

I grew up in an HDB flat and am saddened by the idea that to "make it in life", one has to own private property and drive a branded car. This puts unnecessary stress on the next generation and teaches the wrong meaning of life.

Lim Chee Chuan

BRIEF EXTENSION FOR 5-YEAR COE PERIOD

I appeal to the Land Transport Authority to let vehicle owners who renewed their certificate of entitlement for five years and are coming to the end of that renewal period to have the option of extending it for at least half a year by paying a pro-rated amount.

Many such vehicles are owned and operated by petty traders for use in their business. Allowing such an extension will help reduce the cost of running their business during these tough times.

Tan Tor Seng