Forum: Examine causes of data breaches to improve cyber security

Updated
Published
1 min ago

The Optus data breach in Australia, in which the telco lost the personal information of millions of customers, is of serious concern (Cost of Optus' data breach risks eroding Singtel's profits, Sept 30).

Some media outlets estimate that the cost of the data breach could exceed $500 million.

There was also a recent data breach at luxury hotel chain Shangri-La Group, affecting guests who had stayed at its hotels in Singapore, Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Taipei and Tokyo (Data breach at Shangri-La hotels; guests' personal info likely stolen, Oct 2).

These incidents highlight the importance of cyber security at various levels of every corporation, as well as the need for every employee to receive effective cyber-security education.

It would be worthwhile to examine the factors that led to these breaches so as to implement ways to avoid future breaches and enhance cyber security.

Government agencies, corporations and cyber-security companies can work more closely together to learn from such incidents and work out ways to improve cyber security and educate staff and customers.

Edmund Lim Wee Kiat

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top