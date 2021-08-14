Forum: Ex-offenders being trained for construction sector jobs

We refer to the letter by Mr Lee Joo Mong on employment of former offenders in the construction industry (Train ex-offenders for construction sector, Aug 6).

Yellow Ribbon Singapore (YRSG) works closely with the Singapore Prison Service to provide inmates with skills and employability training that is aligned with Singapore's Skills Framework.

This equips inmates with nationally accredited skills to facilitate their re-entry into the workforce after their time in prison.

Last year, YRSG launched the TAP (Train and Place) and Grow initiative. Under this initiative, YRSG works with employers, training institutions and community partners to set up training academies inside prisons.

This enables inmates to undergo industry-specific training, develop the requisite skills, and join the industry after their release.

To date, we have launched TAP and Grow for the precision engineering and media sectors together with our partners, to train about 120 inmates for the two sectors each year, with more sectors in the pipeline.

In the past year, we have seen an increase in the number of employers from the construction sector who are interested in hiring former offenders. We have worked with them to place former offenders in suitable roles, mainly as site supervisors.

This year, we are working with the Building and Construction Authority and the Singapore Contractors Association Limited to explore training and placement of former offenders in other roles, such as foremen and technicians, in the areas of construction and facilities management.

We thank Mr Lee for his feedback. If there are interested employers who wish to offer employment opportunities to former offenders, please contact Employment@yellowribbon.gov.sg

Shazwani Babjee

Assistant Director, Partnership@YR

Yellow Ribbon Singapore