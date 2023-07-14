Forum: Everyone can play a part in giving to the community

We thank Madam Oh Lian Chee for her letter “Welfare society is only as good as the people donating money” (July 11).

As the philanthropy and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service, Community Chest believes that giving can take different forms, including giving time or money. We believe that every person, regardless of means, can play a part in giving to the community and strengthening our social compact.

We recognise that people may have specific causes close to their hearts. Community Chest – guided by the need to fill service gaps, sustain existing critical services and support innovative programmes – supports a range of causes, including children with special needs and youth at risk, adults with disabilities, persons with mental health conditions, and families and seniors in need of assistance.

It also works closely with corporates to give holistically and sustainably. Through initiatives like Change for Charity – which lets companies incorporate a donation mechanism into their business models – and Share, a regular giving programme, we enable corporates to leverage their strengths and provide platforms for their employees and customers to give. Donors are also assured of the impact of their giving as the funded programmes have strong governance and measurable outcomes.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development has designated 2023 as the Year of Celebrating Social Service Partners to recognise the integral contributions of partners within the people, private and public sectors in nurturing and building lives together. With a whole-of-society effort, we can work towards a shared vision of building a caring and inclusive society.

Charmaine Leung

Managing Director

Community Chest