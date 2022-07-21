Forum: Every report of illegal deployment of maids thoroughly investigated

We refer to Mr Neo Poh Goon's letter (Severely punish cases of illegal deployment of maids, July 13).

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, a migrant domestic worker can perform domestic chores only at her employer's residential address. She is not allowed to perform non-domestic work or be deployed to work at another address.

Every report of illegal deployment of a domestic worker is investigated thoroughly. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will look into the extent of illegal deployment and the degree to which the well-being of the domestic worker has been compromised.

Errant employers may face financial penalties of up to $10,000 for each count of illegal deployment and be barred from hiring migrant domestic workers.

In the last five years, MOM has taken enforcement action against an average of 120 employers per year.

At the same time, MOM continues to educate domestic workers and their employers on their rights and responsibilities, including on the proper deployment of domestic workers. This is done through the mandatory Settling-In-Programme for first-time migrant domestic workers, and regular dissemination of educational materials to them and their employers.

Domestic workers who experience illegal deployment and members of the public who are aware of illegal deployment of domestic workers or other employment infringements should report it to MOM via the migrant domestic worker helpline on 1800-339-5505 or the MOM website (www.mom.gov.sg).

Shireen Banu

Director, Inspection

Foreign Manpower Management Division

Ministry of Manpower