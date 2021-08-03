Forum: Every citizen has a part to play for a better future

As we move towards the nation's birthday on Aug 9, I am starting to think about what Singaporeans and the Government can do to move to a better tomorrow.

What has worked for Singapore in the past may no longer serve as a useful template for future success as the world is getting more Vuca (volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous). However, one factor that can help Singapore navigate towards a better future would be an attitude of age quod agis, Latin for "whatever you do, do it well".

For a young person in school, it would mean being attentive in class to pick up knowledge and also being active in co-curricular activities to develop his character, and leadership and interpersonal skills.

For a working adult, it would mean excelling in his professional arena through lifelong learning and constant hard work.

Singaporeans must realise that all occupations are equally important, and that by doing one's best in one's field, citizens are already contributing to nation building.

The Government must also do its part to improve the income inequality in Singapore. Even though Singapore's Gini coefficient was a record low of 0.375 last year, more can be done to further support lower-income groups and certain sectors so that no citizen is left behind.

I am proud to be born in Singapore and to be a Singaporean. I am proud of Singapore's many achievements.

I am proud of Singapore being ranked sixth on the Economist Intelligence Unit's Where-to-be-born index of 2013, and I hope that Singapore will advance into the top five in the future as a result of the hard work and dedication put in by citizens and the Government.

Benjamin Ng C.K.