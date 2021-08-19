Forum: Events in Afghanistan reinforce need for strong national defence

In recent days, desperate scenes of civilians attempting to flee Afghanistan at the airport in Kabul presented a very sombre picture. People were seen running alongside a United States military aircraft as it attempted to take off.

The above scene was reminiscent of what happened on the eve of the fall of Saigon.

American attempts to augment both the Afghanistan and South Vietnamese military forces failed miserably. As events unfolded, the US had no choice but to abandon the countries and let nature take its course.

This is the reason Singapore requires a powerful military defence force to safeguard the security of our nation. Investments in state-of-the art military hardware and relevant training for soldiers make for a capable, credible and deterrent fighting force.

This is an existential issue and must not be compromised under any circumstances.

Therefore, it is incumbent upon all full-time and operationally ready national servicemen, as well as army regulars, to fully grasp the significance of this matter and commit to defending our country.

Teo Kok Seah