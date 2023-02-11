Forum: Even a court order has not helped to protect us from chain-smoking neighbour

A chain-smoking neighbour exposes my family to smoke every single day. The chain smoking starts as early as 4am and ends at midnight.

The exposure to toxic second-hand smoke has greatly affected our health, living and lives. My mother often suffers from coughing and throat irritation, which make it difficult for her to eat as she chokes easily.

Sometimes, the cigarette smell is so overwhelming that we have difficulty breathing. In addition, the smoke pollutes our house and makes it smell like the smoking corner of a coffee shop.

The incessant cigarette smoking indicates addiction. The side effect of nicotine addiction is that the smoker can become easily irritated and hostile when approached for a conversation. He becomes a health threat not only to himself but also to people around him, including innocent neighbours.

We obtained a court order from the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals in June 2022, but this was not enough to stop the smoking. We then applied for a special direction and are now waiting for a hearing in March.

We urge the court to criminalise the act of chain smoking, which exposes others to ill health effects. Such a step would protect vulnerable people, and create a safer living environment.

The court should order chain smokers to undergo mandatory rehabilitation as a way to stop addictive smoking. They can be taught nicotine replacement therapy by using nicotine patches or nicotine gum. These are tobacco products that do not emit smoke or smell.

A financial penalty is also needed to ensure compliance with the law and to discourage a return to the habit.

Through these measures, I hope that the suffering caused by chain smoking will be reduced.

Chong Ling Eng