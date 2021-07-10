Forum: Euro 2020 matches offered through app for better access

We thank Mr K. Krishnan for his feedback and for subscribing to StarHub's Uefa Euro 2020 package (App needed to watch football tournament not user-friendly, July 7).

We are sorry that Mr Krishnan faced difficulty in installing the LiveNow app on his TV.

We have since contacted him to provide further assistance.

This year, to allow customers to stream "live" games of the Uefa Euro 2020 tournament anywhere and on any device, we chose to offer full access to all 51 matches through the LiveNow app.

This gives our customers the freedom to catch the broadcast seamlessly across platforms, be it TV, laptop or mobile device, regardless of their locations - at home or on-the-go - throughout the month-long tournament.

In addition to being available for download on iOS and Android phones, the LiveNow app can also be installed on certain smart TVs.

Customers on our all-in-one entertainment platform StarHub TV+ can catch Uefa Euro 2020 on their StarHub TV+ box, which also offers easy access to linear channels and streaming apps including LiveNow on a single system.

Mobile streams can also be cast on the big screen with Chromecast for a different viewing experience.

For more information on how to cast matches onto the TV, customers can follow the step-by-step instructions available at our website: www.starhub.com/euro2020

StarHub takes all customer feedback seriously, and customer experience means everything to us.

We will continue doing our utmost to improve on our product and service delivery, to make things better for our customers.

Cassie Fong

Assistant Vice-President

Corporate Communications & Sustainability

StarHub