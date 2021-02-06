Forum: EU citizens have cross-border healthcare pact

I refer to Mr Ramon Greep's letter urging Singapore to bring in and treat Indonesia's Covid-19 patients who require intensive care (Singapore should take in ICU patients from neighbouring countries, Feb 3).

Mr Greep cited the cases of Austria and Germany doing likewise for Portugal and the Netherlands, respectively.

These countries are member states of the European Union (EU). EU law enshrines citizens' rights to go to another EU country for treatment and get reimbursed for it.

Therefore, the suggestion by Mr Greep would need much deliberation by the Government, just as the EU debated rigorously and took years to finalise the EU law on cross-border healthcare.

Tiong Choon Hin