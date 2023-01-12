Forum: Ethical and professional standards lacking in mental health sector

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon recently said that there has been a rise in breaches of ethics and professional standards by lawyers, and called for those in the profession to remain anchored to the values of honesty, integrity and service (Rise in breaches of ethics, professional standards by lawyers: Chief Justice, Jan 9).

It is a relief to know that these professionals, who are integral to ensuring that justice is upheld, are required to meet such high standards.

As someone who works in the mental health sector, I envy those in the legal profession, because many people operating in the mental health space are not required to meet similarly stringent regulatory and ethical standards. There are few legislative mechanisms that protect consumers and ensure accountability when they encounter unethical practices, unless the practices violate the law.

What I find worrying is that with the greater attention being paid to mental health issues these days, coupled with a lack of regulatory frameworks, the potential for bad actors to exploit the most vulnerable is very real.

Only doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals who come under the Allied Health Professions Council need to be registered. This means that a significant proportion of the mental health sector operates within self-regulatory frameworks. People who work so intimately with the human condition should be held to a higher standard of practice.

Ethics and professional standards are essential to all professions, and appropriate licensing and regulatory bodies need to be in place. More can be done within the mental health sector to achieve this.

Jonathan Kuek Han Loong