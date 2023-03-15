Forum: Establish rules of shared spaces for new public rental housing

The new type of public rental housing where low-income singles live in their own rooms but share toilets and kitchens is a good idea, provided there is intensive education on civic-mindedness (HDB to pilot new type of public rental housing for low-income singles, March 14).

Where there are shared common facilities, it’s human nature to care less about the housekeeping, cleanliness and hygiene of those spaces. This could lead to a knock-on effect where tenants who see how other irresponsible tenants mess up the toilets, bathrooms, laundry and activity rooms and kitchens would naturally do the same.

Rules should be set from the start when rooms are rented out.

Security is another area of concern. Should there be segregation of common facilities by gender? Should HDB segregate male and female tenants by floor or block?

How would HDB deal with trespassers? Would hiring security guards be an option and, if so, who bears the cost?

Effort should be made to drive home the point that the maintenance of communal facilities is a shared responsibility of all tenants, who should be held accountable to cleanliness and hygiene standards collectively.

Jeffrey Hah