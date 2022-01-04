Forum: Errant employers must be held accountable for hiring live-out maids

I read with dismay the report on "live-out" maids (Secret lives of maids who live apart from their employers, Jan 2). The brazen online posts by both employers and employees seeking such arrangements make a mockery of local regulations.

Expatriate families who do not want a live-in helper should instead seek the services of local cleaning agencies.

Errant employers who insist on breaking the rules should be held solely accountable if caught, as they are in a position of authority in this employer-employee relationship.

Apart from being barred from hiring future foreign maids, they should be issued hefty fines. The authorities could also consider restricting employment of live-in helpers to only Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Kevin Sng