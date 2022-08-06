Forum: Errant doctors mar noble profession

I was glad to read that the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) is seeking a longer suspension for the doctors who "played the game" (SMC seeks longer suspension for 2 doctors for exploiting patient for sex, Aug 3).

Being a doctor is a very noble profession and society looks up to doctors. So when we read about their bad behaviour, we are rightly more outraged because we think they ought to know better. I hope their fellow doctors will call them out as the black sheep of their profession.

It is opportune to remember the code of ethics that all practising doctors live by, particularly the Hippocratic Oath's "Primum non nocere" - "First, do no harm".

Lee Seong Wee