Forum: Equitable system of rewarding employees imperative for conducive work environment

President Halimah Yacob raised a thought-provoking topic in her New Year’s message (Reward, recognise competence, not just degrees: Halimah, Dec 30).

It is thoughtless and unwise for employers to reward staff on the basis of academic credentials, and overlook other team members who have performed more proficiently but lack educational qualifications.

Generally, a competent worker blessed with positive character traits will be more useful and invaluable to an organisation than those who are more academically qualified but show a mediocre level of competence.

Less competent underachievers with paper qualifications are sometimes rewarded with promotions, attractive salary increments and bonuses solely because they have friendly relationships with supervisors or senior executives.

Favouritism and undue pressure from top management are also factors that could result in unfair and discriminatory rewards and hiring practices.

Hence, impartiality is pivotal in promoting a conducive work environment. But this is sometimes easier said than done due to human fallibility.

Employees who perceive an unfair system of compensation in the workplace may become demoralised and unmotivated, and be driven to consider job offers from other companies, hurting the smooth running of an organisation.

It is incumbent on those who decide on rewards for employees to be objective and discharge their duties equitably and responsibly, as this will increase loyalty and productivity in the workplace.

Lim Kheng Yee