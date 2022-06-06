Forum: Equitability of condo charges shouldn't be based on parking

Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong said that "in any typical condo, the non-car owners are subsidising the car owners for the use of parking space", which she saw as a not very equitable distribution of benefits (Do car owners enjoy hidden privileges most of us do not even think about?, June 3).

It seems short-sighted to base equitability on parking when talking about condo charges.

I am an elderly car owner living in a condo. I am unable to use facilities such as the swimming pools, jacuzzi, golf practice green and tennis courts.

Is it equitable for me to subsidise the residents who use these facilities, which incur much higher maintenance costs than a mere parking space?

Lim Siat Foong