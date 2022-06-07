Forum: Entrepreneurs' risk-taking traits more innate than learnt

I respect Mr Inderjit Singh's impressive track record as an entrepreneur who started a string of successful businesses, and look forward to reading the second edition of his book The Art And Science Of Entrepreneurship (Entrepreneurship is a mindset, says Inderjit Singh, May 31).

His achievements should be an inspiration to all budding and future entrepreneurs.

I wonder, however, to what degree someone can learn or be taught to be an entrepreneur by reading books and attending classes.

Entrepreneurs, big and small, can play a vital role to help Singapore build a robust business environment to drive sustainable economic growth and offer employment opportunities. In such an environment, Singapore would be better positioned to compete and succeed in the global economy.

An entrepreneur is a risk-taker with the ability and will to set up, organise and run a business enterprise with the objective of making a profit.

More ambitious and far-sighted entrepreneurs might focus on innovative products and services to meet a demand that does not yet exist, creating new customers and a new market, such as when game-changers like Facebook in 2004 and the iPhone in 2007 were introduced.

It seems reasonable to suggest that the skills and temperament that make a successful entrepreneur are innate.

Entrepreneurs like Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg were gifted with extraordinary vision, passion, instinct, determination and leadership that seemed to come naturally without any training.

Indeed if entrepreneurs could be trained and nurtured, we should devote resources to producing more entrepreneurs like Mr Singh who could create an innovative and vibrant business environment in Singapore, much like Silicon Valley in the United States.

Ang Ah Lay