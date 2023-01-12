Forum: Entrenchment of a safety culture in companies must start from the very top

We thank Mr Benjamin Ng C.K., Mr Lim Boon Khoon and Mr Chan Kong Meng for their feedback on workplace safety and health (WSH) on Jan 3 and Jan 5.

We agree that the entrenchment of a safety culture in companies must start from the very top, and those at the top can do better.

Providing a safe work environment is a fundamental responsibility of employers. Company leaders are critical to the building of a positive WSH culture that enables employees to carry out work safely. They must also create a workplace where workers can proactively report unsafe practices or near misses, and be assured that these would be remedied.

Company leaders should also consider that beyond work injury compensation, there are other financial costs associated with workplace accidents, such as composition fines or prosecution fines imposed by the courts.

This is why the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), together with the WSH Council, launched the Code of Practice on Chief Executives’ and Board of Directors’ WSH Duties last year, to distil management principles and practices of safe companies into actionable steps for company leaders to adopt and adapt.

Company leaders who fail in their duties can be prosecuted and tried in court under the WSH Act. In 2022, nine company directors were convicted and fined, while one was imprisoned.

In addition, as part of the measures implemented during the heightened safety period that began in September 2022, company leaders must personally account to MOM for safety lapses following serious accidents, and ensure that these lapses are rectified.

We will consider additional ways to hold company directors accountable.

Besides financial penalties, we agree with Mr Lim that incentives can be used to promote safer behaviour. His suggestion to set aside a percentage of a project sum to incentivise safety promotion and accident prevention is a good practice that is already adopted by some developers and main contractors. We encourage more companies to adopt similar approaches to improve safety standards.

Apart from company leaders, workers and supervisors must take responsibility for their own safety. It is important for every worker to undertake three “C”s daily while working – care for his and his fellow workers’ safety and health, check for risks, and clear hazards to prevent accidents from happening.

Silas Sng

Divisional Director, Occupational Safety and Health Division

Ministry of Manpower