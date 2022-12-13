Forum: Ensuring timely access to medical care a key priority at eye centre

We thank Mr Nallan Chakravarti Raghava for his feedback (Specialist appointments are many months away, Dec 8).

We empathise with patients who may feel anxious about their condition, and ensuring timely access to appropriate medical care is a key priority at Singapore National Eye Centre.

For new patients who are referred by their family physician with urgent or sight-threatening eye conditions, we have processes in place that prioritise these patients so that they can be attended to as quickly as possible, sometimes within a day.

We have reached out to Mr Nallan Chakravarti Raghava to better understand his concerns, and to extend our support.

Edmund Wong (Assoc Prof)

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Clinical Services)

Singapore National Eye Centre