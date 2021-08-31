Forum: Ensure workers in Household Services Scheme are well-trained to handle all tasks

Making permanent the Household Services Scheme, which includes home cleaning, is a good move, but only if it is well thought out and executed (Part-time home-cleaning scheme set to be permanent, Aug 24).

The scheme meets the needs of those who either cannot afford a full-time maid or find it unnecessary to have one.

Some do not want to be bogged down by a host of rules and regulations pertinent to employing a maid full-time.

I read that the workers' tasks will be extended to include grocery shopping and pet-sitting.

They need to be well-trained to handle these tasks.

Another point which is more pertinent is the risk of these workers spreading Covid-19 if they are not careful, as they go to many houses in a week.

I hope these issues will be addressed before more homes use the scheme.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

