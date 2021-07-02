Forum: Ensure travellers under SHN do antigen rapid test correctly

The new requirement for travellers arriving from higher-risk countries and regions - they must take an antigen rapid test using self-test kits on the third, seventh and 11th days after arriving in Singapore - is a very welcome step (SHN cut to 14 days for travellers from higher-risk regions, June 24).

It will identify infections earlier during the stay-home notice (SHN) period, allowing an infected traveller to be isolated earlier.

Given the importance of these three tests, travellers should be observed as they test themselves.

There is no way to ensure that self-tests done in private are completed as required, or even that the appropriate part of the body is swabbed.

Humans do not always do what is required of them, especially when this is not voluntary.

For example, older doctors will tell of the numerous packets of medicine tossed into the drain just outside the Tuberculosis Treatment Clinic in the old Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

For a more modern example, ask general practitioners about the different methods employed by foreign domestic workers to avoid having their urine tested in order to conceal their pregnancy.

I therefore urge the authorities to ensure the antigen rapid test is conducted under direct and adequate supervision.

This is not an intrusion of privacy.

As a society, we already do this for critical matters where compliance is important, for example, in the Directly Observed Therapy programme used to treat tuberculosis patients.

Many Singaporeans would consider the detection of Covid-19 cases just as important.

Lee Pheng Soon (Dr)