Forum: Ensure students of K-pop school stay safe

I refer to the news report “First K-pop international high school to open in Singapore” (July 7) and the collaboration between Singapore Raffles Music College and School of Performing Arts Seoul (Sopa).

This collaboration has the power to encourage more Singaporean youth to chase their dreams of being a K-pop idol. It offers students “specialised K-pop education”, as stated in the article, and a pathway to a future in the K-pop industry.

As opposed to “traditional” careers like being a doctor or lawyer, a K-pop education will give students more room to explore their creative side. I can also see the success rate of becoming a Singaporean K-pop idol increase, due to the amount of attention this collaboration has garnered.

Having the title of “Idol from the first ever K-pop international high school” could definitely gain support from K-pop stans – that is, passionate fans – everywhere.

However, there is a negative side to this collaboration. It contributes to the growing problem of minors in K-pop if the students do debut in the harsh industry, be it “slave contracts”, dieting, mistreatment, or the toxic “fans” and merciless netizens.

It may look glamorous on the surface, but there are many red flags, and over time, it could be detrimental to both the mental and physical health of these young people.

Although there are benefits to a K-pop international high school for Singaporean youth in achieving their dreams, it is important to ensure the students entering the industry stay safe.

Wah Hai Wen, 15

Secondary 3 student