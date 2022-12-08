Forum: Ensure road barriers do not obstruct motorists’ view

I read with a heavy heart about the driver involved in a car crash that led to the death of his baby ($5,000 fine for man whose driving led to accident that killed his 2-month-old daughter, Dec 5).

It was reported that there was a set of low barricades that surrounded the traffic light in front and to the left of the car that partially obstructed the driver’s view of oncoming traffic.

Steps must be taken to ensure that barricades or road signs erected temporarily to warn drivers of road issues are placed in such a way that they do not obstruct motorists’ view of traffic. There must be a proper set of guidelines for the safe placement of such objects.

The second learning point is that all children must be safely secured in car seats. Children have a low body mass and, upon impact, tend to slip from their parents’ grasp or be flung away.

I appeal to all parents to ensure that their children are adequately secured in the car, despite their howls of protest.

It is even more dangerous when children are allowed to sit on their parents’ laps in the front passenger seats. This practice has to stop.

Yew Woon Si