Forum: Ensure police are competent in managing mental health crises

I refer to the Law Enforcement and Other Matters Bill proposed on March 7 which also clarifies when police may search, restrain and use the necessary force when apprehending someone with serious mental health issues threatening to harm themselves or others.

Those with severe mental conditions can display undesirable behaviours due to delayed and defaulted treatment.

I appreciate the contributions of the police as they play an important role in connecting such persons to the mental health system. This happens when police who are called in to help families assess situations in which people threaten to harm themselves or others and refer them to the Institute of Mental Health if need be.

I note that one objective of this Bill is to ensure that the police can apprehend such people in a timely fashion and prevent harm.

While I have come across police handling such cases professionally, I hope to ensure a win-win situation where persons with mental health issues will have a pleasant help-seeking experience and continue to seek treatment.

Therefore, I would like to highlight the need to ensure the competency of the police in managing mental health crises and equipping them with basic mental health knowledge to minimise any negative impact of their intervention.

Lastly, it would be good if the police could consider working with stakeholders on a protocol to handle persons with mental health issues and clearly define what “the necessary force” is, to prevent a tragic incident from happening.

Porsche Poh

Executive Director

Silver Ribbon (Singapore)