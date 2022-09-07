Forum: Ensure overbooking of cruise ship does not happen again

The overbooking of the cruise ship Genting Dream last weekend, with hundreds turned away at the cruise centre, was both shocking and unacceptable (Passengers from S'pore and Malaysia unable to board after cruise is overbooked, Sept 5).

I am a frequent cruise traveller and this is the first time I have heard of this kind of bungle.

Companies in the travel industry, especially the cruise segment, are service-oriented businesses that should be focused on delivering and exceeding customers' expectations.

This episode smacks of poor management and customer service.

Imagine how passengers, who had meticulously planned for the trip, taken leave and who may have travelled here to board the ship, felt when they were told at the cruise centre that they could not go on board because the company had made a mistake in the reservations.

The Singapore Tourism Board and other relevant authorities must impose penalties on Resorts World Cruises so that this incident does not happen again.

Frankie Mao