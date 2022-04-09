Forum: Ensure manpower innovations in F&B remain beyond pandemic

The recent relaxation of safe management measures has led to a revival of Singapore's food and beverage (F&B) sector.

In tandem came the issues of labour shortage and rising labour costs that restrict the resumption of operations. There have since been calls to relax the foreign worker quota for the sector (Have F&B as a separate sector with reasonable foreign worker quota, April 7).

It would be unfortunate if the innovations in the F&B sector - such as diners self-ordering and self-paying, with the ordering system being integrated with the kitchen - do not last beyond the pandemic.

I know of one newly opened restaurant in town where waiters take orders and process payments even though the menu is available online. One would expect all new restaurants to have enabled online ordering and payment for dine-in customers to reduce the reliance on manpower. This is especially so when diners have already got used to such modes of service over the past two years.

The next step would be the deployment of service robots which could receive the food from the kitchen and deliver it to diners. This would further reduce the need for manpower and allow service crew to focus on customer service.

For full-service restaurants, where high-quality service staff are part of the experience that diners pay for, there is an opportunity to redesign the job to reduce the long hours and improve working conditions.

The F&B industry experienced severe disruption over the past two years due to the pandemic.

I hope industry leaders leverage technology to rework the fundamental operating model so that Singapore remains not only a foodie heaven but also a leader in food services as we welcome back visitors from overseas.

Liu Fook Thim