Forum: Ensure customers take their cards back after payment at retail outlets

Updated
36 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

On Dec 12 at 12pm, I paid for a purchase at an electronics store using my credit card. Unfortunately, I forgot to remove my card from the card reader at the counter.

Three minutes later, my card was used to make a $199 payment.

I realised my card was missing only when I was about to make payment at a supermarket in the same mall.

At 12.40pm, I went back to the electronics store, and a staff member returned my credit card to me.

I suggest that cashiers at retail outlets help to ensure that credit cards and debit cards are returned to the customer when the receipt is issued.

I hope my case is an isolated one.

Kamar Lim

