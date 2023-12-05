Forum: Ensure customers are fully aware of scams before setting up Internet banking for them

I would like to express my deep concerns regarding my mother’s recent experience at a bank.

My mother, a senior citizen, visited the POSB branch in Clementi where she was encouraged to set up Internet banking. While I recognise and appreciate the bank’s efforts to usher seniors into the digital age, I question the appropriateness of this approach, particularly in the light of the level of her digital literacy.

The fact that she required assistance to set up the account is a clear indicator of her limited digital savviness.

Singapore has witnessed a worrying rise in online scams, many of which target the elderly. Encouraging seniors like my mother to engage in online banking without ensuring they have adequate digital literacy and awareness is not only risky, but could also be seen as inconsiderate of their specific vulnerabilities.

Moreover, the potential repercussions of such actions are not limited to the individuals alone. In the unfortunate event of a scam, there are significant financial and emotional losses for the victims, as well as financial and reputational damage to the bank.

I suggest that banks implement a policy where individuals are required to go through a comprehensive scam awareness and assessment programme before being assisted in setting up Internet banking accounts.

This approach would serve to protect both the customer and the bank from the adverse consequences of online financial fraud.

Vivian Kang