Forum: Ensure commercial tugs are operated safely

I've noticed more new water sports enthusiasts taking to the sea near the Southern Islands, acquiring pleasure craft licences and venturing out in rented boats.

Besides the high volume of vessel traffic in Singapore's harbour, there is a major hazard caused by the wakes of commercial tugs plying the waters.

I've observed many captains operating their powerful tugs at full throttle.

At speed, the bows of their tugs pushing through water cause large waves, which can swamp small boats with inexperienced handlers hundreds of metres away, putting them at risk of capsizing.

I urge the authorities to monitor and take action against errant tug captains to ensure their vessels are operated safely in our harbour.

Denny Sim