Forum: Ensure cleaners know where to put recyclables

I often see town council cleaners throwing recyclables such as clean cartons and plastic bottles into the green rubbish bins instead of the blue recycling bins.

As Singapore moves towards becoming a zero-waste nation, cleaners play a very important role in minimising the amount of waste that is incinerated, and in increasing Singapore’s recycling rate.

All town councils should instruct their cleaners to put recyclables into the blue bins, instead of taking the easy route of dumping everything into the rubbish bins.

Goh Ee Ca

