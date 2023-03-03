Forum: Enough schools located nearby for every child

The Ministry of Education (MOE) was in touch with Ms Vicki Loh on her appeal to enrol her child into her preferred school within walking distance of her home (Getting kids to school shouldn’t be so hard, Feb 16).

We agree with her that it is in the educational interest of a child to study in a school located near their home, as they can spend less time commuting and more time on other activities, and for the convenience of the family.

As part of school planning, MOE annually reviews the number of Primary 1 places across the country and in each residential area to ensure they are sufficient for the current and projected population.

Each year, around 98 per cent of Singaporean and Singapore PR children are able to obtain a place in a primary school of their choice, or a primary school within 2km of their residence. Some parents may choose to enrol their children in schools further away from their home for various reasons. However, they do so knowing that a longer home-school distance could mean more limited transport options for the child.

We invite Ms Loh to consider the other primary schools with vacancies that are located within 2km of her home. We understand she did not choose these schools earlier because she had a preferred school in mind.

All our schools strive to support children to discover and nurture their strengths and interests and realise their full potential. If Ms Loh is interested to know more about these schools near her home, she can access the MOE School Finder (https://www.moe.gov.sg/ schoolfinder) or the school websites to learn more about their programmes and offerings. She can contact us and MOE can facilitate a transfer for her child to a nearer school with vacancies.

Lim Huay Chih

Divisional Director, Student Placement and Services

Ministry of Education