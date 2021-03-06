Forum: Enhanced resilience package will continue to support arts sector

We refer to the letter, "Seek new ways to promote and sponsor cultural activities" (March 4).

We recognise that the Covid-19 pandemic has been challenging for many sectors, including the arts and culture. In April last year, we responded with the $55 million Arts and Culture Resilience Package (ACRP), to help safeguard livelihoods, provide work opportunities, encourage the development of new capabilities such as in digitalisation, and position the sector for the post-pandemic recovery.

Arts practitioners and organisations also benefited from broad-based government measures, while the National Arts Council's (NAC) Arts Resource Hub has also been actively engaging our self-employed practitioners during this period.

We will continue to support the arts and culture sector with an enhancement of the ACRP.

This additional support will introduce new grants and initiatives, as well as sustain earlier support for livelihoods and capacity building. More details will be announced in Parliament soon.

While the pandemic changed the usual format of arts and cultural events, we have witnessed the arts scene's resilience and adaptability.

Audiences also enjoyed arts experiences that were novel and innovative throughout last year, where diverse art forms were presented through the digital campaign #SGCultureAnywhere.

As Singapore safely reopened in phases, arts and culture activities including live performances also returned progressively, across art forms. Recent pinnacle events like Singapore Writers Festival and Singapore Art Week offered hybrid experiences for audiences.

A strong spotlight was also cast on our home-grown artists, while showcasing strong collaborations with international content.

Today, visitorship to our museums and galleries is steadily returning to pre-Covid-19 levels.

We welcome Mr Albert Ng's view that it is necessary for audiences to support the arts through paid attendances and donations.

This financial support not only complements government efforts, but also indicates the importance Singaporeans place on arts.

The NAC encourages private giving to step up through funding support and unlocking physical spaces. Together, we can continue to ensure the arts remain integral to our sense of community and who we are as a people.

Linda de Mello

Director, Citizen and Sector Engagement

National Arts Council